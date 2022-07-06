Monsoon claims 49 lives and property loss estimated at Rs 4,751.12 lakh in Himachal

The monsoon this season in Himachal Pradesh has claimed 49 lives and loss to the property has been pegged at 4,751.12 lakhs.

According to the data of the State Emergency Operations Centre, during this monsoon season from 29 June till 6 July, as many as 49 people have been killed and 50 injured, while 5 are missing.

The highest number of deaths of 15 persons have been reported from Kullu district, followed by 8 in Mandi, 6 Hamirpur, 5 each in Chamba nad Shimla, 3 in Solan, 2 each in Bilaspur and Kangra, 1 each in Kinnaur, Sirmaur, and Una.

31 deaths have occurred due to vehicle accident, 1 each due to flash flood and landslide, 3 accidental drowning, 5 snake bite, 2 electrocution, and 6 fall from tree or mountain.

While the loss to private property has been pegged at Rs 54.206 lakh, damage to public property (Public Works Department) is estimated at Rs 4498.4 lakh and animal loss has been accounted for at Rs 2.5 lakh.

An ex-gratia payment of Rs 196 lakh has been made so far by the state government due to the disaster.