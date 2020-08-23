The Medical Council of India (MCI) has given its consent to start super-speciality courses in Neuro Surgery and Gastro Departments of Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla in Himachal Pradesh.

Disclosing this here on Saturday, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that this would pave way for producing super specialists in these departments and strengthen higher health education in the state.

He said while this would provide specialized health care services to the people of the state at their door steps, it would also provide opportunity to young doctors of the state to pursue specialized courses within the state.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to strengthen health infrastructure in the state to provide better health facilities to the people of the state nearer to their homes.