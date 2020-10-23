Mandi bagged top position among 30 districts while Himachal Pradesh secured second position in the country for “successful implementation” of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur congratulated the Public Works Department and expressed satisfaction on Mandi district bagging top position in 30 districts of the country and Himachal securing second position at national level in PMGSY implementation.

Union Ministry of Rural Development had declared the list of top performing 30 districts in the country for implementing the PMGSY programme in India.

It is worthwhile to mention here that PMGSY is a programme funded by Centre government to connect habitations having population of more than 250 in the state.

Thakur has expressed satisfaction on this achievement and for successfully carrying out the task in adverse weather and pandemic conditions.

He appreciated the efforts of Public Works Department and Principal Secretary PWD J C Sharma for regular day to day monitoring of the works.

“Mandi district has received top position among all 30 districts for constructing roads under PMGSY of maximum length in 2020-21.

“Seven more districts of Himachal Pradesh have also secured position among top 30 best performing districts which include Chamba, Shimla, Kangra, Una, Sirmour, Hamirpur and Solan.

Himachal Pradesh has also improved its performance under PMGSY programme by constructing 1104 Kilometres roads this year from April till date,” Thakur said.

The Chief Minister further stated that due to Covid situation the availability of labour and machinery was severely affected but the interventions of the government to bring back required resources to the state had helped in constructing maximum length till this month under the PMGSY programme.

He asked the public works engineers to maintain the same momentum in coming time so that another milestone in this field can be achieved by the state.