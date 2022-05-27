Manali emerge as most favoured travel destination in India

With effective vaccinations, treatments and protocols put in place by the government, Indian travellers have regained the confidence to take long-awaited vacations this summer season and more than 30 per cent have voted Manali in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh as the most favoured travel destination in India.

Manali, surrounded by mighty Himalayas and Rohtang Pass and Atal Tunnel Rohtang which is proving gateway to picturesque Lahaul valley, has been ranked a hotspot for travellers in consumer travel tracking sentiment by the global travel technology company, OYO in its Mid-Summer Vacation Index 2022.

As per the report, over 61 per cent of Indian travellers plan to take vacations this summer and with 30.4 per cent votes, Manali emerged as India’s favourite hill station this summer, followed by Kashmir, Sikkim, Ooty and McLeodganj as popular choices among vacationers.

Summers are a perfect time to take a break from the hustle and bustle of our daily lives and reconnect with our adventurous streak. While the international borders have opened, the survey showed 94 per cent travellers’ strong preference to travel domestically. With nearly 1 in 3 Indian travellers prefer travelling to the mountains this summer, followed by beaches, riverside and waterfalls among others, hills emerge as the clear winner.

This seems to be a thoughtful choice among travellers who wish to get some respite from the scorching heat in cities currently.

The report further points out a trend that people are much more open to taking smaller breaks, working from a scenic location or even making their travel bookings at the very last minute.