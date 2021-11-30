Kangana Ranaut files case against Bathinda man for death threat

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has filed a complaint against a Bathinda man for allegedly giving death threats to her on social media platform, Meta (previously known as Facebook).

Ranaut filed a case against the accused identified as Manpreet Singh at Manali Police Station in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday evening where the actress had recently constructed her house.

Kangana Ranaut, a native of Sarkaghat area of Mandi district, stated that she posted a message on 26/11 terror attack on Mumbai which had been misunderstood by the accused as a statement against Sikhs.

She accused AAP leader Raghav Chadha of misinterpreting her statement in a press conference as against Sikhs to garner votes in Punjab ahead of assembly polls in the state and added that she will also take legal action against him.

“The man had openly threatened to kill me by saying that as Sardar Udham Singh had avenged Jalianwala Bagh massacre by killing General Michael O’Dwyer 20 years later, the same way the insult, she had heaped on Sikhs will be avenged in time,” Ranaut stated in her complaint.

The Bollywood actress stated that she wasn’t afraid of such threats but wanted to remind the accused that Sardar Udham Singh didn’t belong to one community. Singh, a brave son of India, belonged to the entire country who had taken revenge from India’s enemy.

“I will continue to raise my voice against persons who conspire against India and separatist forces whether it is Naxals who kill innocent soldiers or tukde-tukde gang or persons who were sitting abroad and dream of creating Khalistan.

I believe in our constitution which has given me the right to freedom of expression and I haven’t made any comment which was derogatory to any caste, religion or groups,” she said.

She urged Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi to give directions to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for taking action against the accused who was based in Bathinda as per his social media profile.

Police said a case under various sections of IT Act had been registered and further investigations in the matter are on.