Jai Ram seeks Centre’s nod for four ropeways in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said that the state government has sought Centre government’s nod for four ropeways to National Highway Logistic Management Limited.

After laying foundation stone of ropeway for Mata Baglamukhi temple in Mandi district, he said tout of these, the detailed project report of one has been prepared for ropeway from Bharmour to Bharmani Mata Temple in Chamba district to be constructed at a cost of Rs 120 crore.

Besides this, another ropeways posed for funding are Rs 605 crore Palampur-Thaatri-Chaugan in Kangra district, Rs 200 crore Bijli Mahadev in Kullu district and ropeway from Shirgul Mahadev Temple to Churdhar in Sirmour district.

Thakur stated that Mata Baglamukhi ropeway is the first ropeway in the state which was being constructed after the Government of India has allowed construction of ropeways for rural connectivity through NABARD funding.

The ropeway would be constructed within a year by spending an amount of Rs 50 crore by M/S Doppelmayr India Pvt Ltd and BEKAM Infra Ltd by using Aerial Tram Way technology and in accordance with CEN Standards on Engineering Procurement and Construction Mode.

One end of this ropeway walls in Drang Vidhan Sabha area and another in Seraj Vidhan Sabha area. Thee matter for seeking higher VGF for ropeway projects on PPP mode with cost sharing in the ratio of 90:10 has been taken up with the Union government.

Thakur accused the Congress leader from Drang area for misleading the people in matters of development and said it seems that Kaul Singh Thakur has developed a phobia regarding the present government and the developmental history it has created during the last four years.

He stated that Eco-Park at Bakhli would also be completed by next month to facilitate the tourists and local people. The work on the first phase of Rs 150 crore Shiv Dham was going on at a fast pace which on completion would be an added attraction for the tourists and local populace. Efforts would be made to link the Nature Pak at Bakhli with this ropeway in the second phase.

The Chief Minister said new tourist destinations were being developed under Nai Raahein Nai Manzilein scheme and Larji, Pong Dam and Kol Dams were being developed as water sports destinations, Bir Billing as adventure sports destination and Chanshal as winter sports destination. Similarly, Janjheli area in Mandi district was being developed as ecotourism destination, he added.

Earlier, he performed Bhumi Pujan of Industrial Estate Pandoh Phase-1 at Pandoh in Mandi district and said an estimated 30-35 sheds would be constructed, in which priority will be given to mainly handloom and fashion design.

He directed the concerned authorities to transfer the adjoining 12 bighas land for the second phase of this Industrial Estate.

Thakur further stated that the state government was also striving to make Himachal Pradesh an industrial hub of the country. The Global Investors Meet was held at Dharamshala in 2019 which was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and recently 2nd groundbreaking ceremony was held at Mandi again in august presence of the PM in which as many as 287 MoUs worth Rs 28,197 crore were signed on the occasion.

The Union government has approved the first Medical Device Park in Nalagarh with a project cost of about Rs 350 crores and a grant of Rs 100 crores would be made available from the Government of India for this Park. It will have an estimated capital investment of about Rs 5000 crores and employment of about 10,000 people, he added.