Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today directed the officers to make effective and elaborate arrangements during the proposed rally in Shimla on 27 December, which will be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Presiding over the meeting to review the preparedness arrangements to celebrate the completion of two years of the present state government on 27 December, the CM said that booklet and developmental documentary film highlighting the achievements of state government during two years tenure would also be released on the occasion.

He said that proper publicity of welfare schemes should be made in print and electronic media besides other means of communication so that maximum people could be made aware of such schemes and derive benefits from these innovative initiatives.

Thakur said LED screens should also be installed at strategic points in Shimla town besides all district headquarters so that people could listen to the speech of Union Home Minister. He said that welcome gates should also be erected in all entry points of the state.

Thakur said that the aim of the present state government is to benefit every section of the society with special emphasis on those who required urgent attention.

Thakur said that foolproof security arrangements should be made during the rally and added that it should be ensured that the general public does not face any inconvenience due to traffic regulations.

He said that basic amenities should also be made keeping in view the proposed rally.