Jai Ram presents tax free populist budget for 2022-23 in election year

Hoping to get people’s mandate again in assembly polls, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday presented Rs 51,365 crore tax free populist budget in election year with focus on social security pension and sops for poor.

Presenting the budget in the state assembly, Thakur who also holds Finance portfolio, said his fifth budget is more complete and inclusive with a proposed size of Rs 51,365 crore as against Rs 49,131 crore in last fiscal year.

The state’s economy is expected to grow at a rate of 8.3 per cent during 2021-22.

The budget laid focus on social security pension, wherein hike has been made in pension for persons above 65 years of age and all persons above the age of 60 years irrespective of income, have also been brought under its ambit. Rs 1,300 crore would be spent on social security pension which will benefit around 7.50 lakh for eligible persons.

The CM also announced a hike in the salaries of Aganwari workers, water carriers, water guards, pump operators, outsource employees and Panchayati Raj Institutions representatives.

The revenue receipts of 2022-23 are estimated at Rs 37,321 crore while expenditure will be around Rs 40,278 crore, resulting in a revenue deficit of Rs 3,903 crore.

The fiscal deficit is estimated at Rs 9,602 crore for 2022-23 which is 4.98 per cent of state’s gross domestic product (GSDP).

The CM announced to increase MPLAD fund from the existing 1.80 crore to 2 crores while MLA discretionary fund has been increased from Rs 10 to Rs 12 lakh.

In his 3-hour long budget speech, the CM said his government has made an increase of Rs 90 lakh in MPLAD fund in the last 4 years.

He said Rs 1,300 crore would be spent in the budget on providing social security pension to 7.50 lakh for eligible persons.

Thakur hiked the grant given for widow remarriage from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 and set aside Rs 5 crore for providing job opportunities for urban youth.

A total of 789 projects worth Rs 3,200 crore were approved by NABARD during the 5-year tenure of the previous Congress regime, while the present government got approval of 826 projects worth Rs 3,452 crores till date from the agency.

The CM stated that his government is focusing on the agriculture sector and special focus is laid on natural farming wherein 50,000 acres land will be brought under its ambit. The government will certify 50,000 farmers as natural farmers and marketing centres will be set up to sell the produce.

He announced new initiatives in education sector and increase in scholarships, diet money with Rs 3,000 grant to research scholars to encourage innovation. He announced to fill 500 posts of doctors and stated that the validity of Himcare card will now be of 3 years.

He also announced thrust on renewable energy with thrust on solar power and 8,000 villages will be covered under solid waste management program.

He added the present limit of posing MLA priority schemes funded by NABARD will be increased to Rs 150 crore per assembly constituency and now the MLAs can include ropeways in the MLA priority schemes.

He announced a new CM Bal Suposhan Scheme to curb malnutrition in children and a top up of Rs 25,000 for self help groups.

He further stated that the Union government has allocated Rs 1,868 crore for Bhanupali-Bilaspur rail line, Rs 335 crore for Nangal-Talwara rail line and Rs 450 crore for Baddi-Chandigarh rail line in the Union budget of 2022-23. Besides, In 2022-23, Rs 2,000 crore will be spent for alternative transport modes.

He announced to start ‘Lata Mangeshkar Music College’ as a tribute to ‘Swar Kokila’ and said a ‘Lata Mangeshkar Smriti Rajya Samman’ will be started as tribute to the late singer which will conferred on folk singers for their contribution in the field.