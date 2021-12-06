Follow Us:
Jai Ram pays tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar

The Chief Minister said that thoughts and ideals of Baba Sahib Ambedkar continue to give strength to millions of people of the country.

SNS | Shimla | December 6, 2021 2:40 pm

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur  on Monday paid rich tributes to architect of Indian Constitution Bharat Ratna Dr B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary by garlanding his statue at Ambedkar Chowk in Shimla.

Dr Ambedkar always stood for the upliftment and empowerment of the poor and the downtrodden, he added.

State Urban Development minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Mayor MC Shimla Satya Koundal, Deputy Mayor Shalinder Chauhan, former Mayor Sanjay Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi and Superintendent of Police Dr Monika also paid floral tributes to Dr Ambedkar on the occasion.

