Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday called on his counterpart, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Guwahati.

Thakur said both Himachal and Assam share identical topography and their developmental requirements were also similar. He also invited the Chief Minister of Assam to visit Himachal Pradesh.

Both the Chief Ministers also had detailed discussions regarding various issues of mutual interests of the state.