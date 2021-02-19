Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said that each and every Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker should ensure that every Himachali gets a feeling of “connection with the glorious journey of the state’s development over 50 years”.

He was addressing the state BJP executive committee meeting at Dharamshala in Kangra district.

Thakur said that the state government has planned to hold a massive programme to highlight the 50 years statehood journey of HP. He said that this Yatra would be called “Swaranim Rath Yatra” and would be held throughout the state for 51 days.

He said that the journey would focus on the development of the state during the last 50 years. He said that this event would be held at the government level and sought cooperation of every section of the society to make people aware that Himachal has achieved success during the last fifty years.

The chief minister said the Rath Yatra would start from Himachal Day on 15 April this year and would cover every nook and corner of the state. He said that effective use of social media, print media and traditional media would be ensured.

He said that the state level Rath Yatra Coordination Committee has been constituted under the Chairmanship of former Speaker, Himachal Pradesh Assembly and MLA Dr Rajiv Bindal. He said that this would have a detailed presentation on the achievements of the state.

He said that the state government is also planning to hold a special session of the state Vidhan Sabha and efforts would be made to invite the President, Vice President or Lok Sabha Speaker of the country.

Thakur said the main objective of the Swarnim Himachal Rath Yatra is to ensure active participation of every Himachali and to instill a sense of belongingness. He said the Yatra would focus on showcasing the glorious 50 years developmental journey of Himachal Pradesh. He said that active participation of Ministers, MLAs and elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies must be ensured to make the event a success.

The chief minister said that Swarnim Himachal Rath Yatra would ensure reaching out to approximately 25 lakh people of the state through Rath Yatra and social media. He said that all the major departments of the state must ensure their participation and highlight the achievements of their respective departments.

Thakur said that video clips highlighting the achievements of the state in 50 years would also be prepared and shown during the Rath Yatra.

He said that best local artists should also be involved to educate the people of the state regarding achievements of the State through folk dance and songs. He said that the focus would be laid on covering all the sections of the society.

He said that issues like women empowerment, upliftment of the weaker sections would also be ensured in the Rath Yatra. Former Speaker of Himachal Assembly and MLA Dr Rajiv Bindal also gave his suggestions to make the event a grand success. He said that a proper coordination between the elected representatives and members of respective Panchayati Raj Institutions must be ensured to motivate the people to participate in the rally.