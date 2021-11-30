Jai Ram daydreaming to form BJP govt in HP after 2022 assembly polls: Cong

Himachal Pradesh Congress on Tuesday retorted to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur’s claims to completing mission repeat in the state and said he was daydreaming to form BJP government in the state after 2022 assembly polls.

State Congress media department chairman Harshwardhan Chauhan said the end of BJP government in Himachal had started with the complete rout of ruling party in recently concluded bypolls in the state.

“Thakur has even been rejected by the people of his home district, Mandi from where Congress candidate Pratibha Singh won Lok Sabha polls as the CM had failed to live up to their expectations.

Only two assembly segments of Mandi district have been developed in the four years rule of the BJP government in the state. Besides, the CM continues to enjoy chopper rides which were the reason that he was unaware of the bad condition of roads in the state,” he added.

Chauhan stated that BJP lost people’s mandate in bypolls and the party had lost moral right to remain in power in the state.

“If the BJP government has worked as per aspirations of the people of the state then the party wouldn’t have to face such a humiliating defeat in the bypolls.

In addition, the push to the development process in the state, which was given by former CM Virbhadra Singh, has stopped under the BJP regime and the state has fallen into debt trap.

And now as the elections are nearing in the state, the CM is announcing populist measures to gain political mileage. But such promises won’t deter the electorate as they have made up their minds to vote out BJP from power in the state,” he added.