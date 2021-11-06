Jai Ram calls on people to not let guard down against Covid

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday urged the people of the state to not let their guard down in fight against Covid and said everyone should follow Covid appropriate behaviour at public places.

He made these remarks during a visit to a vaccination centre set up at Tandon Club, Kangra to boost morale of the Corona warriors.

He said this vaccination centre created at this club has been working since the vaccination drive was launched in the district.

This centre has vaccinated over 37,000 persons and achieved the distinction of administering the highest number of vaccines in Kangra district, he added.

He stated that in Kangra district, 19.39 lakh doses of the vaccine had been administered so far.

He urged the people not to let the guard down in the fight against Coronavirus and remain united by following all prescribed norms against this deadly virus.

“Everyone should follow the simple principle of maintaining social distance and avoid crowding at public places. All should keep good heed of sanitization and wear masks whenever they go outside,” he added.

Thakur hoped that by the end of November, Himachal Pradesh would complete the target of hundred per cent vaccinations.

“Himachal achieved the first position in the country in the first dose of the vaccine and hoped that the state would also maintain its position in the second dose.

The residents of hard and difficult geographical terrains like Bara Bangahal and Malana have also been successfully vaccinated through air service and permission of the local deity.

No obstacle could hamper the process of development and welfare in the state,” the CM said.

Later, the Chief Minister called on the family members of former minister and Congress leader GS Bali at his residence at Kangra who passed away last week at New Delhi.

He expressed his sympathy with the bereaved family members and remembered the services of GS Bali to the state.

He stated that Bali was a dynamic and philanthropic personality who worked to mitigate the sufferings of the people not only in his constituency but across the state.

He also visited MLA Pawan Kajal at his house at Sohara near Kangra. Kajal lost his mother a couple of days back. He condoled the death and prayed for the departed soul.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Industries Minister Bikram Singh, MLA Arun Mehra, Chairman State Finance Commission Satpal Satti among others.