Jai Ram for action against officers for not meeting targets

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday took serious note of not achieving targets for road projects in the state and said the state government will take against erring officials.

After the review meeting of the State Public Works department, Thakur said roads were the lifelines for hilly state like Himachal due to limited mode of transportation and top most priority must be given for proper maintenance and construction of roads.

“The state government will take serious note of the delay in achieving the financial targets and achievements under NABARD as this not only hampers the development but also adversely affects the funding for the state.

The state government would take action against the erring officers,” he added.

He stated that a special drive must be initiated by the department for major district and rural roads to carry out patch work and tarring so that the commuters did not face any inconvenience.

He directed the officers to identify landslide prone areas for which mitigation DPRs should be prepared and Superintending Engineers and other field officers must ensure regular inspection of roads and submit their reports to the higher authorities.

The Chief Minister also directed the field officers to review progress of works fortnightly and conduct regular monitoring of works and stated that quality work must be ensured and laxity in this respect would not be tolerated.

He further stated that projects pertaining to NABARD and PMGSY must be completed within the stipulated time period.

“As many as 401 projects amounting to Rs 1,977 crore out of Rs 5,834 have been sanctioned under NABARD crore from the year 2018-19 onwards.

The DPRs of 167 projects of Rs 898 crore were under scrutiny with NABARD and 39 projects amounting to Rs 349 crore were with the Planning department.

12 projects amounting to Rs 195 crore had been sanctioned under CRIF during current financial year besides completing eight projects of Rs 64 crore,” the CM said.

He directed that sanctioned projects should be awarded at the earliest so that work could be started.

The Chief Minister said that sanction of 3,683 roads having length of 21,859 kms have been received by the Union government till date under PMGSY.

The PMGSY-III started in the year 2019 envisages upgradation of existing routes and other roads connecting habitations to Gramin Agriculture Markets, schools, colleges and hospitals.

As many as 3125 kms roads would be upgraded under this project.

“702 developmental works were going on in regard to six major line departments which include health, education, technical education, police, ayurveda and animal husbandry departments.

Funds must be re-appropriated so that projects nearing completion could be completed at the earliest,” he added.

He also directed the officers to mobilize funds for completion of various ambitious projects.

Thakur said HP Pradesh State Road Transformation Project was another ambitious project of the state government which intends to strategically transform the core road network of about 2,000 kms.

The state road network of 650 kms was proposed to be upgraded whereas 1,350 kms roads were to be periodically maintained.

Against the target of widening and strengthening of about 71 kms national highways and construction of three bridges, widening and strengthening of about 85 kms roads had been done till date and two bridges had been constructed.

Annual plan of Rs 324 crore had been approved for national highways during the year 2021-22 and the work was in progress.