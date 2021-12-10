Jai bows down to pressure, announces constitution of commission for general category

Amid growing pressure from general category persons who were demanding constitution of commission for their people, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday announced to constitute ‘Samanya Varg Aayog’.

A notification in this regard was issued by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in the evening in which permission was granted for constituting commission for the general category.

Issuing suo moto statement as the protestors reached outside the assembly premises, Thakur said since the winter session is underway, the state government is bound to inform the house on new policy decisions.

He stated that a large number of people belonging to the general category were staging gherao of assembly premises to demand the constitution of the Aayog in the state.

“We have promised the protestors to consider their demands sympathetically after studying such commissions in other states of the country. Only Madhya Pradesh had such commission for general category persons and on its basis, we announced constitution in the state too.

We have asked the officials to fulfill their demand but ensure that it should not hurt the sentiments of any other community, besides, there shouldn’t be any comments against other communities,” the CM said.

He appealed to the protestors to return to their homes and work in a coordinated manner in the society to maintain harmony as Himachal is known as a peaceful state in the country.