India’s first voter Shyam Saran Negi passes away at 106

Two days after casting his vote through postal ballot, Independent India’s first voter Shyam Saran Negi passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 106 years.

Negi breathed his last at his native place at Kalpa in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh.

A role model, he had always actively participated in the festival of democracy. This was the 34th time he had voted, for the state Assembly elections without ever missing an opportunity to exercise his right to vote.

Born in July 1917, Negi had voted for the first time in 1951 in the general elections of India and has voted sixteen times in Lok Sabha Elections.

He was also a state election icon since 2014.

A teacher by profession, the centenarian had voted in every election since 1951.