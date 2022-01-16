HP youth gets Int’l Icon Award

Harsh Kanwar Yogi, a resident of Shatya village in Theog area of Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh, has been conferred with International Icon Award 2022 for earning accolades in the field of Yoga and modelling.

Yogi who is also known as Chhota Ramdev, is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Yoga from Uttarakhand Open University and he has set 5 world records in the field of yoga.

He has been honoured three times at the international level as well as fifteen times at the national level, along with 32 gold medals, 7 silver medals and three bronze medals.

Harsh’s real beginning in the field of Yoga started when he was honoured with Shaan-e-Himachal in 2018 and the Bharat Yoga Award by the former Governor Acharya Devvrat at the age of 16.

Yogi has also promoted various brand products for Amazon, Flipkart and has played the lead role in many songs at the age of 18.