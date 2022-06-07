HP wins gold medal in Kabaddi in Khelo India Youth Games

Himachal Pradesh has opened its medal tally with gold medal in the 4th Khelo India Youth Games which are being jointly organised by the Government of Haryana and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula in Haryana.

HP beat hosts Haryana 5-6 in a nail biting finish followed by a tie-breaker in the final of Kabaddi.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has congratulated the men’s Kabaddi team of Himachal for winning the gold medal in Khelo India Youth Games held at Panchkula, Haryana.

The Chief Minister congratulated the team members, coach and support staff for this achievement and said that it is a matter of pride for the people of the state.