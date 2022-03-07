HP University, US NGO inks pact to reduce human deaths by rabies

The Himachal Pradesh University Shimla on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with US based NGO Global Alliance for Rabies Control (GARC) for the prevention of human deaths from rabies.

The pact will also work to relieve the burden of rabies in other animal populations, especially dogs through research, education and policy support to create awareness of this dreaded disease.

The GARC NGO develops information, surveillance and training tools to increase capacity for rabies control, provides technical training, coordinates inter-sectoral rabies networks and undertakes education and communication activities.

The HPU and GARC have signed the MoU to make an arrangement to work collaboratively in areas of common interest to eliminate dog mediated human rabies deaths globally.

As per the MoU, HPU and GARC will explore possibilities for collaboration in the field of rabies control in line with the international standards and it was signed by HPU vice Chancellor Sikander Kumar and GARC executive director Prof Louis H Nell.

It also aims at promoting national rabies surveillance systems, promoting good health in the community through appropriate rabies education initiatives, advocacy for more involvement of public, national and local authorities in rabies control.

The Public Administration department at International Centre for Distance Education and Open Learning has been entrusted as nodal centre to carry out and implement the programme, activities and awareness for containment of rabies.