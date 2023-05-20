HP to formulate new Green Hydrogen Policy: CM

To create a favourable environment for the production of green hydrogen, Himachal Pradesh is formulating a new Green Hydrogen Policy.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said here on Saturday that the aim is to promote the use of green hydrogen and establish Himachal Pradesh as a leading hub for its production.

The state’s abundant renewable energy resources, including ample sunlight, water, and wind, make it an ideal location for generating green hydrogen, he added.

“The primary objective of the policy is to attract investments in large-scale renewable energy projects, ensuring a consistent and sustainable supply of green electricity for electrolysis,” he said.

“By leveraging its natural advantages, Himachal Pradesh aims to create a favourable environment for the production of green hydrogen. This will not only contribute to the global fight against climate change but also make the State a pioneer in sustainable development,” said the Chief Minister.

He said that to kick-start the efforts towards green hydrogen production, the state government has already entered into a memorandum of understanding with Oil India Limited (OIL).

This collaboration will enable the production of green hydrogen and green ammonia on a pilot basis, he said, adding that furthermore, the government is actively encouraging young entrepreneurs to invest in the state and the new green energy policy will include various provisions to facilitate their participation.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the interest shown by the company to establish a plant in Himachal Pradesh that will produce green hydrogen and convert it into e-ethanol.

“This alternative fuel can be directly used as a replacement for petrol, aligning with the government’s initiatives towards flexible fuels. Such investments and developments will not only contribute to reducing greenhouse gases emission but also drive the growth of clean mobility in the state,” he said.

Sukhu said that in addition to these initiatives, the NHPC (National Hydroelectric Power Corporation) is also setting up a Green Hydrogen Mobility Project in the Chamba district on a pilot basis.

This project will feature a dedicated solar plant, an electrolyzer unit for hydrogen production and a hydrogen storage system with a dispenser, he added.

The identified land for this project is at Mohal Monkhri in Chamba district and once the plant is functional, there are plans to introduce hydrogen-driven buses operated by the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), he added.

Formulation of the new policy is expected to place Himachal Pradesh at the forefront of India’s clean energy transition, said the Chief Minister. By promoting the production and adoption of green hydrogen, the state will significantly contribute to global efforts against climate change, he said.

It will, moreover, create opportunities for sustainable economic growth and make Himachal a model state for clean and renewable energy initiatives, he said.