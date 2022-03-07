HP to take up issue of encroachment by J&K in Northern Zonal Council

The Himachal Pradesh government will take up the issue of illegal encroachment by the Jammu Kashmir government in Chamba district before the Northern Zonal Council, State Revenue Minister Mahender Singh Thakur informed the assembly on Monday.

Replying to a query of Congress member Asha Kumari, Thakur said around 16,952 bigha land in Chamba district was illegally encroached by the Jummu and Kashmir.

Besides, Jammu Kashmir had illegally occupied nine-kilometre roads, a police post and some tourism structures that were constructed by the district administration in bordering areas.

“The matter would be raised before the Northern Zonal Council and Geological Survey of India to end the deadlock,” he added.

State Revenue Minister stated that encroachment which came to light in 2017, had occurred at Mohal Theka Dhar Padhri in Salooni sub-division of Chamba district.

Immediately, the issue was taken up with the authorities of J&K for its resolution after which the authorities of both the states agreed for joint demarcation after concerted efforts.

Accordingly, joint demarcation/inspection has been carried out in the area on 10 December 2021 by the Revenue authorities of both the governments.

The district administration had put forward its claim relating to ownership of the disputed area on the basis of revenue records which were with HP government before the administration of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The matter was also discussed at Deputy Commissioners level but it could not be resolved and the same type of issues were also reported at Lahaul Spiti with Leh administration and at Parwanoo with the Haryana government.

Earlier, Asha Kumari while raising the issue said the demarcation report should be followed by the government officials and tourism activities are increasing in the disputed area with restricted access to Himachalis.

She asked the state government to raise this issue before the Northern Zonal Council as construction and agricultural activities by locals were being restricted by Jammu Kashmir authorities.