All HP students safely evacuated from Ukraine: Jai Ram

All students from Himachal Pradesh have been evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday.

Issuing a suo moto statement in the assembly during the ongoing budget session, Thakur said all the students had been evacuated from Ukraine amid war with Russia by the Indian government through special flights till date under ‘Operation Ganga’.

Thakur stated that the students evacuation was possible due to the Indian government’s efforts which maintained regular contact with Ukraine and Russia for safe passage to Indian nationals from war zones.

He thanked the Union government and the Ministry of External Affairs for ensuring the safe return of all residents of the state from Ukraine.