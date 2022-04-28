HP starts program to tackle challenges in effective GST implementation

The Himachal Pradesh government has started a master trainer program for tax officials to effectively deal with challenges coming in the way of effective GST (Goods and Services Tax) implementation.

The was informed by State Taxes and Excuse principal secretary Subhashish Panda while inaugurating the three days GST Advance Master Trainer program at Shimla on Thursday.

Subhashish Panda said the training program has been designed with an objective to deal with multiple challenges of GST implementation effectively. The training would empower the Master Trainers for speeding up the learning of Tax Officers. The effectiveness of the training strategy being implemented by the department is evinced by excellent growth of GST revenues during the financial year 2021-22, the principal secretary said. .

He congratulated the department on exceeding the targets and hoped that the capacity building initiatives of the department will make it more effective.

He further stated that the department will shortly establish a GST training cell for ensuring continuous capacity building of Tax Officers.

He also assured that the government will extend necessary support to the future initiatives of the department for maximising GST collections.

State Taxes and Excise commissioner Yunus detailed about various activities of the department and informed that the department exceeded the GST annual targets by approximately Rs 248 crore with collection of Rs 4,390 crore in the year 2021-22.