HP: Special camps for artificial limbs for disabled from 1-16 Dec

For providing aids and appliances to needy persons with disabilities, special artificial limbs fitment camps will be organized in three districts of Shimla, Kangra and Mandi from 1-16 December in Himachal Pradesh.

A spokesperson of Empowerment of SCs, OBCs, Minorities and Specially Abled department said here today that the camps will be organised through Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti, Jaipur for the beneficiaries of all the districts, who require artificial limbs.

The camps would be organised at Hotel Firhill near the RTO office in Shimla from 9 am to 3 pm on 1 December for people of Kinnaur and Sirmour districts, on 2 December for people of Solan and Kullu (Anni, Nirmand Tehsil) and on 3 December for people of Shimla district. The remaining works and winding up for aforesaid would be done on 4 December from 9 am to 12 pm.

Similarly, the camps would be organised at Yatri Sadan in Kangra district from 9 am to 3 pm for beneficiaries of Chamba and Hamirpur on 7 December, for Una on 8-9 December, and for Kangra on 9 December. The remaining works and winding up for aforesaid would be done on 10 December from 9 am to 12 pm.

The camp in the Mandi district will be organized at Vyas Sadan from 9 am to 3 pm on 13 December for beneficiaries of Lahaul Spiti and Kullu (other than Aani and Nirmand Tehsil), on 14 December for persons of Bilaspur, on 15 December for beneficiaries of Mandi. While on 16 December, remaining works and winding up for aforesaid would be done from 9 am to 12pm.

The spokesperson added that no medical certificate is required from the beneficiaries for procuring these artificial limbs and those interested can contact concerned District Welfare Officers.