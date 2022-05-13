HP, South Korea delegates discuss investment opportunities

The Himachal Pradesh Industries department and South Korean delegates on Thursday discussed opportunities for investment in the state and other mutual interest issues.

The South Korean delegation led by Kwang Seok Yang, Commercial Attache, Embassy of the Republic of Korea had a discussion with Rakesh Kumar Prajapati, Director of Industries.

Rakesh Kumar Prajapati made a brief presentation on investment opportunities available in Himachal Pradesh. During the presentation, comparative advantages of Himachal Pradesh such as power availability, single-window mechanism, self-certification, land bank, online services, Ease of Doing business, and industrial policy support were highlighted.

Director Industries also informed that Himachal Pradesh is having export of 3.41 million dollars to South Korea and invited them to make investments in Electric Park, Medical Devices Park, Bulk Drug Park, Electronic Manufacturing cluster, and Agro-Food processing clusters.

The Korean delegation handed over CSR products 21 portable air purifiers for hospitals, and schools, well-being products like mask packs, N-95 masks, nutrition and healthcare products like ginseng sticks, and glucose monitors to Deputy Director Health and Family Welfare Ramesh Chand.