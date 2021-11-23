HP to set up Gau Vigyan kendras to make cow shelters self-reliant

The Himachal Pradesh government will set up Gau Vigyan Kendras in each district to make cow shelters and Gau Sadans self-reliant, state Rural Development and Animal Husbandry Minister Virender Kanwar said on Tuesday.

After the 5th meeting of Gau Seva Aayog, Kanwar said the state government had taken several effective steps for the protection of stray cattle through Gau Seva Aayog and smart cow shelters were being set up in each district.

“A memorandum of understanding has been signed to set up smart cow shelters in Solan and Kangra districts. These cow shelters would have the capacity to accommodate 3,000 cows per cow shelter and 20 percent milching cows would also be kept in these shelters.

Besides, efforts would be made to provide animal lifters to cow shelters in each district and to make Gau Sadans self-reliant, 10 sadans would be converted into Gau Vigyan Kendras to make these self-reliant by enhancing the productivity of milk and other cow products,” he added.

He stated that the state government was providing financial assistance to Gau Sadans and cow shelters for better operations.

For better monitoring of cows, the state government was considering appointing supervisors in these cow shelters.

Presently, 15 big cow shelters were being established in the state, out of which the work of eight has been completed with an expenditure of Rs 31 crore, and shelter has been provided to 18,000 cows in the state, the Minister said.

Kanwar also launched the website of HP Gau Seva Aayog and stated that the website would provide online monitoring of various activities of the Aayog and the contributors can also make donations through this website.

HP Gau Seva Aayog chairman Ashok Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary LAC R D Dhiman, Secretary Finance Akshay Sood, Secretary Animal Husbandry Ajay Sharma, official and non-official members of Aayog were also present in the meeting.