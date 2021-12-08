HP scientist conferred with Jamnalal Bajaj Award

Himachal Pradesh scientist Dr Lal Singh has been conferred with Jamnalal Bajaj Award for Application of Science and Technology for Rural Development 2021.

The award was presented by Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi in an online function held simultaneously at Mumbai and Shimla on Monday evening.

Eminent nuclear scientist Dr Anil Kakodakar read the citation of Dr Lal.

Singh who works with Himalayan Research Group and he highlighted the contribution made by Dr Lal Singh in the field of application of Science and Technology.

Dr Kakodakar agreed with the belief of Dr Lal Singh that capacity building of local communities through modern science and technology is the only way to achieve self-reliance and see rural areas developing as was the dream of the ‘Father of the Nation’.

After the function, Dr Lal Singh was personally felicitated by Dr Sadhana Thakur, wife of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, J C Sharma, additional chief secretary to the CM and Dr R N Batta, CM’s advisor cum principal private secretary were also present on the occasion among others.

The citation, trophy and award cheque was personally handed over by the

representatives of Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation during the function.