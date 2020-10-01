Himachal Pradesh has recorded 26 per cent deficient rainfall as per the long period average (LPA) value, which is the lowest in the last 7 years, Shimla Meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said on Wednesday. Singh said during the 2020 Monsoon season, 567.2 mm was recorded in Himachal Pradesh, which is 26 per cent below the Long Period Average value.

“Out of the twelve districts of the state, 3 districts namely Bilaspur (+9 percent), Kullu (+05 percent), Una (+10 percent) received normal rainfall and the remaining nine districts received deficient rainfall.

Lahaul Spiti district recorded lowest rainfall in the state with the tribal area receiving only 105.5 mm rainfall which was 73 percent less than LPA value, followed by Chamba (55 percent), Kinnaur (-54 percent), Sirmaur (-37 percent) and Shimla (-29 percent),” he added. Earlier, lowest rainfall of 523 mm (-37) percent was recorded in Himachal in 2014.

Singh said the South-West Monsoon arrived in Himachal 24 June and the Monsoon had withdrawn from the entire state on 30 September, five days late from the normal date of withdrawal of 25 September. Last year, the withdrawal of monsoon from Himachal was recorded on 11 October with the state receiving cumulative rainfall of 685.5 mm which was 10 percent less than the LPA value. He further stated that the state recorded 77 percent less cumulative rainfall in the month of September at 29.9 mm.

This was the lowest rainfall in the month of September in the last 16 years as the lowest rainfall of -71 percent was recorded in 2004 while the highest rainfall 269.8 mm (+93%) was recorded in September in 2018.

“There were only 2 spells (4 and 7 September) of monsoon currents in Himachal Pradesh and rest of the month was either dry or received very less rainfall at few places over the state.

The highest maximum temperature of 38.6 degree Celsius was recorded at Una on 21 September and minimum temperature of 3.3 degree Celsius was recorded in Keylong on 27 September,” he added.