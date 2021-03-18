Switzerland and the state of Himachal Pradesh share virtually identical geographical conditions and climate thereby providing ample opportunities for the Swiss entrepreneurs to invest in sectors such as tourism, winter sports and information technology, said HP Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

These views were expressed by CM Thakur while interacting with Ambassador of Switzerland to India Dr Ralf Heckner, who called on him here today.

The CM said the HP government has taken several initiatives to facilitate the entrepreneurs willing to invest in the state. He said that the state has made considerable improvement in ‘ease of doing business’ by taking many steps to woo investors.

The state also has a good ecosystem and investor friendly environment for potential entrepreneurs, he said adding that the HP government was also investing in creation of infrastructure to facilitate the entrepreneurs.

Thakur said that the state’s salubrious climatic conditions and serene environment also attract lakhs of tourists round the year which makes Himachal Pradesh a hub for investment in the hospitality sector. Efforts were also being made to get a Bulk Drug Park for the state, which would provide international facilities to the players of the pharma sector, he added.

The CM said that his government has also urged the Centre to construct a greenfield airport at Mandi which would provide better air connectivity to the investors, tourists and general public.

He said that hydro power was yet another sector which has potential to attract foreign investment. He said that the state has an identified potential of about 27000 MW out of which over 10700 MW stand harnessed. He said that the government was contemplating harnessing about another 10 thousand MW in the next few years.

Thakur said the state government has also decided to set up a hospitality hub near Waknaghat in Solan district, which would give a boost to the efforts of the government in the tourism sector.

Dr Ralf Heckner said that Switzerland is 12th biggest investor in India and has over 300 Swiss companies working in India. He said that similarly 100 Indian companies are also working in Switzerland.

He said Himachal Pradesh is an ideal place for investment in tourism, hospitality, health, mechanical tools and allied sectors. He said that the similar climatic conditions of the state could prove an added advantage for Switzerland entrepreneurs.

Chief Secretary Anil Khachi urged the Ambassador to highlight the potential of the state in various sectors amongst the entrepreneurs of Switzerland willing to invest in Himachal Pradesh.