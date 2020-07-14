Himachal Pradesh Youth Services and Sports Minister Govind Singh Thakur on Tuesday said the state government is consulting various institutions associated with these sports to promote winter and adventure sports in the state.

After video conferencing of Sports Ministers of various states under the chairmanship of Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju, Thakur said keeping in view the increase in cycling activities, new cycling treks were also being identified.

While interacting with the Union Minister, Govind Singh Thakur said to ensure participation of youth in the National programme ‘Khelo India’ for development of sports, Khelo India centres should be set up in every district of the state.

“Various sports programmes such as Khelo India, has increased the interest of youth and children of the state in sports activities. In addition, boxing is being encouraged under the ‘One State One Sports’ programme,” he added.

He said that as the sports tournaments were not taking place in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government was laying special emphasis on strengthening sports infrastructure.

“Under the Shimla Smart City project, possibilities are being explored for establishing sports complexes in Shimla on the lines of Indira Gandhi Sports Complex,” he added.

HP Youth Services Secretary Amitabh Awasthi and other senior officers of the department were also present on the occasion.