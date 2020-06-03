Even as COVID-19 pandemic has jolted Himachal Pradesh’s efforts to sell the hill state as an investment destination through a mega global investor meet held in November 2019, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said the state is committed to taking the agenda ahead.

“The state government is putting in efforts to make Himachal Pradesh a favourite destination for investors by providing them all possible incentives and above all ensuring conducive atmosphere for investment in the state,” Himachal Chief Minister said while interacting with Director for Corporate Affairs, CT Power Limited, New Delhi SK Mishra through video conferencing from Shimla.

He said that the state offers immense potential for investment in the tourism sector, keeping in view the salubrious climatic conditions and varied topography.

He said that the HP government has framed a Tourism Policy for sustainable tourism development in the state.

“Tourism acts as an engine for development besides helping in creation of direct and indirect employment avenues to the youth,” he said.

Thakur said that the five major rivers flowing through the state also makes Himachal Pradesh a best destination for hydropower generation. He said that abundant sun and a clear environment also make the state an ideal destination for setting up of solar power plants.

The Chief Minister assured the Director for Corporate Affairs, CT Power Limited that the State Government would provide all possible help to the Company in investment endeavours.

Director for Corporate Affairs, CT Power Limited SK Mishra apprised the Chief Minister that the Company is interested in setting up of two 250 MW each capacity Solar power plants in the state.

He said that the company is also willing to set up a five-star hotel preferably in Shimla, Kangra or Mandi district of the State. He said the endeavour of the Company is to introduce a top US Hotel chain brand MGM Hotel in the state.

Additional Chief Secretary Industries Ram Subhag Singh, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister JC Sharma, Secretary Tourism Devesh Kumar and Principal Private Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr RN Batta were present on the occasion.