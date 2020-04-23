Himachal Pradesh government will adopt a three-pronged strategy to tackle the menace of coronavirus effectively.

This was stated by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while presiding over a review meeting of Health and Family Welfare and Ayurveda departments here on Covid-19 pandemic.

The Chief Minister said that the state government would increase the capacity of investigation of samples of Covid-19 so that maximum people could be examined.

He said the government would identify three types of institutions where treatment of Covid-19 positive cases could be done.

He said that asymptotic people would be kept in Covid care centres, moderate symptomatic people would be kept in Covid Health Centres and severe symptomatic would be kept in Covid Hospitals.

Thakur directed the officers to ensure adequate availability of PPE kits, masks, ventilators etc. in the hospitals so that there was no complexity when the lockdown is over. He also discussed the issue regarding homecoming of residents of the state from other parts of the country and directed the officers to prepare an effective plan in this regard.

The state has so far reported 40 Covid-19 positive cases. The CM said that as many as 8847 persons had been kept under surveillance for coronavirus in the state till date, out of which 5637 people had completed 28 days of surveillance period and 3210 people were still under observation.

Additional Chief Secretary Health RD Dhiman said that department had set up Whatsapp number 01792227328 to provide other health services to the people in addition to Covid-19.

Secretary Ayurveda GK Srivastav said that Ayurveda Department would provide medicines to the senior citizens from the Ayurvedic institutions. Special Secretary, Health Dr Nipun Jindal made a presentation regarding the preparedness of Health Department to tackle the pandemic of COVID-19. Senior officers of the Health Department also attended the meeting.