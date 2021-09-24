HP to make daily use items available at fair price shops

The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday announced to provide daily use items at fair price shops that too at prices lower than market, state Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Rajinder Garg said.

After the meeting of the board of directors of Civil Supplies Corporation, Garg said daily use items as tea, shampoo, hair oil, soap, toothpaste at all fair price shops and rates would be less than the market rates.

This will also increase the income of the Civil Supplies Corporation as well, he added.

He stated that providing quality nutritious food items to the people was the top priority of the government which would not be compromised.

He directed the officers to collect samples from time to time and send them for quality check so that the quality could be maintained and stock of the availability of food items and directed officers to provide ration to the consumers in time.

Garg directed the officers of the Corporation to fix the appropriate excise rates as well as pay special attention to increase its business so that it can become a profit-making organization.

He further stated that efforts should also be made to open shops of civil supplies in more and more hospital premises of the state.

In addition, tally software would be installed in all the godowns and offices of Civil Supplies Corporation in coordination with ICICI Bank to introduce an automated system of stock receipt, accounting and integrated payments.

State Civil Supplies Corporation managing director Lalit Jain made a presentation related to the progress of the works of the Corporation and provided information about various new initiatives being taken to increase its income.