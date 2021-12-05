HP has made remarkable progress in every sector: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the state has made remarkable progress in every sector in the last 50 years and the achievements in health and education sectors have been lauded at the national level.

He made these remarks after inaugurating the Swarnim Himachal Kala Mahotsav at New Delhi last evening. The event is a part of year-long Swarnim Himachal Celebrations to commemorate the 50 years of statehood and is being organized by the Language, Art, and Culture department in collaboration with Hotel Lalit from 4 to 9 December.

Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said Himachal Pradesh undertook a glorious journey during the last fifty years by making remarkable progress in every sector.

He urged the residents of Delhi to visit Himachal and enjoy its serene beauty.

He stated that Himachalis are simple people with hardworking spirit and are great hosts for tourists.

Himachal was lauded for its efforts in Covid management and Himachal had made stunning performance in achieving the target of inoculating both doses of Corona vaccine to the eligible persons of the state. Himachal is the first state in the country to accomplish it, he added.

In the event, Himachali artisans have put up stalls showcasing state’s handicrafts, woodcraft, metal craft, Kangra paintings, Kinnauri and Kullu shawls, Chamba rumaal etc. Folk dance and folk music of Himachal will also be showcased besides Himachali cuisine including Sepu Vadi, Rajma Madra, Chambyali Palda, etc will also be available and people can taste delicacies of the state.

The chairperson of Special Olympics Dr. Mallika Nadda, Dr. Jyotsna Suri, chairperson Lalit Group of Hospitality, Principal Resident Commissioner S K Singla and Director Art Language and Culture Pankaj Lalit were [resent on the occasion among others.