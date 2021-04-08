Amid a spike in Covid cases in the state, the Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday issued new guidelines restricting the number of persons in social gatherings in the state.

A state government official said keeping in view the spike in Covid-19 cases, the State Executive Committee for management of Covid-19 under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary has issued orders to limit the number of persons in social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political gatherings and other congregations. “The orders have been implemented with immediate effect and will remain in force till further orders.

As per the new orders, the number of persons in open spaces/grounds in areas outside containment zones, keeping the size of the ground/space will be 50 percent of the capacity subject to maximum of 200 persons.

In closed spaces in areas outside the containment zone, the number of persons allowed would be 50 percent of the hall capacity subject to a maximum of 50 persons,” he added.

The official further stated that strict observance of social distancing, wearing of face cover/mask, provision of thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer would be mandatory in all such venues.

“The organizers would be responsible to ensure compliance of these conditions and other SOPs issued by the government. The respective District Magistrates/Superintendents of Police will take adequate measures to implement these orders with the support of all the PRIs and ULBs,” he added.