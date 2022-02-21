HP Guv honours Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardee

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Monday honoured Shriya Lohia, a resident of sub-division Sundernagar of Mandi district and a recipient of PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar.

Shriya had called on Governor Arlekar at Raj Bhavan in Shimla today.

Arlekar expressed happiness that Shriya has registered several awards in Go-Karting Race at the national level. She has brought pride to Himachal by representing the country in international racing and she was an inspiration to other budding players, he added.

It is worth mentioning here that Shriya Lohia started her career at the young age of 9 years in Go-Karting and has won National Championships in Go-Karting.

In a span of 3 years of her career, she has won 7 national podiums and 2 National Outstanding Women in Motorsport Awards. Shriya was nominated by the Federation of Motorsports Clubs of India for the Outstanding Women in Motorsports Award for the year 2018 and 2019.

She is also the youngest women racer in the country to represent India internationally.