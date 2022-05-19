HP Guv for equal opportunities to children for optimum utilisation of their potential

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday called for equal opportunities to every child for optimum development of potential of children.

After the meeting of Himachal Pradesh Child Welfare Council (HP CWC), the Governor said children in the Ashrams should be provided all such modern facilities which are provided to other children at home.

Helping these children would be the true service to humanity and religion, he added.

Arlekar stressed upon the need to increase the sources of income of the Council and advised the council to actively involve life members in their activities.

He stated that the Deputy Commissioners could cooperate at the field level to increase the resources and should be ensured from the temple income and Corporate Social Responsibility fund as well. The State Child Welfare Council should not be run as a department.

He suggested that temple trusts, philanthropists along with affluent sections of the society should come forward towards charitable activities by helping the institutions with funds and resources. He directed officers to conduct regular inspections of all the ashrams. It should be taken as a social organization so that society could be involved in their activities, he stated.

He said that all the members of the council should work as volunteers. He also directed to organize meetings of the Council regularly.

The Governor said that other social organizations should also be associated with it so that collective work could be made with the spirit of service. He appreciated the efforts being made in this direction by the Deputy Commissioners and their team working at the field. He expressed hope that they would continue to carry forward the activities of the Council in a similar manner in future as well. He expressed hope that the Council would soon move towards self-reliance.