HP Guv for efforts to realize ideals of Constitution

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Friday said the Constitution of India is the social, cultural conception of Indianness, whose soul and spirit lies in its Preamble and it is the duty of every citizen to make every effort to realize its ideals.

Addressing national symposium ‘Spirit of Constitution in 75th year of Indian Independence’ at Indian Institute of Advanced Studies, he said the Preamble was a guide for the nation on the basis of the basic features of the Constitution.

“More than that, the core of its Preamble is humanity and such a humanity in which the feeling of welfare of the entire living world was pervasive, not only human beings.

Along with literal knowledge, there was a need to understand its sense,” he added.

Arlekar stated that existence, democracy and system were inherent in our nature and even today at many places even at village level, one main person has the ability to decide and guide the whole community.

“How we treat others is the true definition of religion and this is the spirit of our existence, which we have to maintain,” said Arlekar.

He congratulated all on Constitution Day and said that it gave us an opportunity to share the great values of justice and equality.

IIAS Chairman Kapil Kapoor said Indian society and tradition has been based on the self-governing principle and this was the reason that despite all the political challenges, our culture and civilization survived as our autonomous units used to work here.

He stated that in our ancient culture ‘Panch’ was called ‘Parameshwara’. He detailed the difference between responsible government and self-government.

Our society was dutiful and duty was a harmony oriented concept and such a person was respected in our society who sacrifices, he added.