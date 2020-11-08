HP Governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Saturday said the state government was making efforts in the fight against the Corona pandemic and that many social organisations were also engaged in it.

He said that such organisations should be encouraged. He was speaking on the occasion of honouring Corona warriors through Lakshmi Narayan Welfare Society at Raj Bhavan.

The Governor said there has been a lot of change in these eight months and people are working cautiously and are now prepared to fight the pandemic. He appealed to the people to take preventive measures against Covid-19 during the upcoming festive season and strictly follow the guidelines issued by the government. He said that no laxity should be allowed until the vaccine is out and urged the people to wear masks and maintain physical distancing. He said that the corona pandemic has taught the lesson of adopting healthy habits such as maintaining hygiene, cleanliness, practicing yoga along with nutritious and balanced diet. He said that the pandemic has also brought a change in the lifestyle of the people.

The Governor appreciated the efforts of the Society and said that such efforts would also inspire others.

President, Lakshmi Narayan Welfare Society Ravi Kant detailed about the social activities of the Society.