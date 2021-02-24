Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said the state government was planning to open a floating restaurant at Tattapani in Mandi district to make it a major tourist destination.

After virtually inaugurating water sports activities at Tattapani from Shimla, Thakur said the state government was committed to develop lesser known tourist places under the ‘Nai Raahein Nai Manzilein’ programme.

“This would not only lessen the burden on already crowded tourist places but would also provide an opportunity to tourists to explore virgin destinations. Besides the scheme will also go a long way in providing employment and self employment activities to the local youth,” he added.

Thakur further stated that the state government had also notified HP Miscellaneous Adventure Activities ‘Amendment’ Rules to make sports activities safe and secure for sports lovers.

The state government will start new water sports activities like speed boat, water skiing, jet skiing, ski boarding, water scooter, cruise etc in various water bodies. The Chief Minister said the government will also explore the possibility of water transport in Kol Dam area and events as Satluj Aarti and preparation of 1,995 kg khichari in one utensil has promoted Tattapani from tourism point of view in a big way. Thakur said Karsog area in Mandi district had several popular tourist destinations such as Mahunag Temple, Kamaksha Temple etc which will be developed from religious tourism point of view.

“The state government has decided to celebrate golden jubilee year of the Statehood in abefitting manner and 51 events would be held throughout the state to highlight the glorious developmental history of Himachal Pradesh,” he added.

Jai Ram Thakur said the Primary Health Centre inaugurated by him today at Tattapani would provide better health care facilities to the people at their doorsteps. The Chief Minister also launched e-Service portal of Tourism department which would ensure timebound services of issues related to various project approvals to the entrepreneurs in hospitality sector.

He said this would facilitate registration, renewal, project approvals and essentiality certificates to the seekers.

Thakur also started an online facility for booking of Himachal Bhawans at New Delhi and Chandigarh and Himachal Sadan at Delhi. MP Ram Swaroop Sharma MLA Karsog, Hira Lal, Secretary Tourism Devesh Kumar, Director Tourism Yunus and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.