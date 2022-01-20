HP govt committed to strengthen PRIs: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said the state government is committed to strengthening the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) as they were the grassroots institutions of democracy and vital for the development of rural areas.

Addressing a delegation of HP Zila Parishad Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons Union at Dharamshala in Kangra district, he said that the state government has provided several powers to elected representatives of the PRIs.

“Elected representatives of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) must work with dedication and commitment for the development of their respective areas so that they could meet the expectations of the people of their areas,” he added.

Jai Ram Thakur assured the members of the Union that the state government would consider their genuine demands sympathetically.

The Chairman of the Union Krishan Pal Sharma urged the Chief Minister to make separate budget provisions for PRIs from the State Finance Commission.

He also urged the Chief Minister to make provision of discretionary funds for Chairperson, Vice-Chairpersons, and members of Zila Parishad and also the provision of Zila Parishad priorities on the analogy of MLA priorities.

State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Virender Kanwar, Chairman Woolfed Trilok Kapoor were present on the occasion among others.