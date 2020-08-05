Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said that the state government was giving special thrust on development of tribal areas as they share international border.

“We are giving special attention to strengthen infrastructure such as roads, communication, power and water supply in these areas. We are ensuring that adequate funds are made available so that pace of development does not suffer in tribal belts due to want of funds,” he said.

(Some parts of the tribal belt of Spiti and Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh share a border with China).

Inaugurating and laying foundation stones of developmental projects worth over Rs 62.17 crore in tribal district Kinnaur through video conferencing from Shimla, the Chief Minister said that the Congress leader from the area had been making tall claims regarding development in the district Congress tenure, but actually nothing was done on the ground.

Thakur said this day was a historic occasion for the people of Kinnaur district as so many developmental projects were dedicated to the people of the area.

He said that the present state government in a single day has dedicated projects worth Rs 30 crore. He said that about Rs 84 crore were being spent in the district on Border Roads to facilitate the people and added that out of the total 65 Panchayats of the area 60 Panchayats had already been connected with the roads and the remaining would be connected soon.

He said that similarly this day was a historic occasion for the people of the country as Bhumi Pujan of Lord Ram Temple was being performed today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that this has paved the way for construction of a magnificent Lord Ram Temple.

A documentary on the developmental journey of Kinnaur district was also screened on the occasion.

Lok Sabha MP from Mandi. Of which Kinnaur is a part, Ram Swaroop Sharma said that the state has witnessed unprecedented development during the last two and a half years tenure of the present state government. He also detailed various welfare schemes launched by the state government.

Sharma also appreciated the effective steps taken by the state government for tackling COVID-19 pandemic in Himachal Pradesh.

Vice Chairman HP State Forest Corporation, Surat Negi hailed the Chief Minister for dedicating developmental projects worth crores of Rupees in the district through video conferencing. He said that all the 65 Panchayats of the district have been taking the benefits of developmental schemes initiated by the state government.