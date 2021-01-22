Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to organise the golden jubilee celebrations of the HP’s statehood on 25 January in a befitting manner at the district as well as sub-divisional levels across the state.

Holding a meeting to review the preparations for the 25 January mega event — marking the 50th anniversary of Himachal Pradesh’s statehood — through video conference from here, the CM said all the DCs should ensure the districtlevel functions at every district headquarters on the theme of HP’s statehood golden jubilee. All the SDMs (Sub Divisional Magistrates) will also organise such functions at the subdivision headquarters on the occasion.

Jai Ram said that such functions in the districts should be organised in such a manner that they conclude by 11 am.

He said that after the functions held at the district and sub-divisional levels, the state level event to be held at Shimla on the Statehood Day would be telecast live in all these places.

The CM said that prominent persons of the area concerned besides other local achievers could be requested to be chief guests of such functions. The invitation for these events should also be extended to newly-elected representatives of PRIs and Urban Local Bodies of the area. The active participation of Mahila Mandals, Yuvak Mandals, Mandals, and other bodies in these celebrations must be ensured.

Jai Ram said that proper seating arrangements should be ensured by maintaining social distance and proper use of face masks in this Covid pandemic time.

He directed all the DCs to coordinate all the programmes to be held in their respective districts.

The DCs gave various suggestions for organising the events in a befitting manner.

Secretary, GAD, Devesh Kumar welcomed the CM.

Education Minister Gobind Singh Thakur, Director, Tourism, Yunus, Special Secretary Rakesh Kanwar, Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, Aditya Negi, Director, Information and Public Relations, Harbans Singh Brascon, Director, LAC, Suneel Sharma, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Ashish Kohli, SP, Shimla, Mohit Chawla, Joint Secretary, SAD, Sachin Kanwal, and other senior officers attended the meeting.