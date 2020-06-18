Himachal Pradesh would witness another celestial event in the form of solar eclipse on 21 June. This would be an annual solar eclipse visible from most parts of the state. The eclipse would start at 10.23 AM, would be maximum at 12.03 PM and would end at 1.48 PM, a release here by Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology & Environment (HIMCOSTE).

The solar eclipse would be 95 percent around noon. Such event is happening after 25 years in Himachal Pradesh.

A release here said the Council is arranging to view solar eclipse for limited viewers near parking of Ellerslie Building, HP Secretariat, State Headquarters Shimla and Padam Dev Complex, The Ridge, Shimla to popularize and promote the science of eclipses and remove the misconceptions and superstitions associated with such kind of celestial events.

The HIMCOSTE has decided to seek write-ups/presentations from students on their experiences of watching celestial event. The write up should not be more than three pages (less than 1500 words) or power point presentation having maximum of 10 slides. The best entries will be suitably awarded.

The release said the HIMCOSTE has asked all Deputy Directors of Elementary Education in respective Districts to arrange for solar filters and make them available to general public to witness this unique event. The general public can witness the solar eclipse at a place designated by Deputy Director (Elementary Education) office in their respective districts.