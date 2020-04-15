They have sticks in hand but are soft at heart… In Himachal Pradesh, the cops, from top to bottom, are in the battleground against Covid-19 with firm but friendly outlook, stretching their duty beyond 24X7 enforcement of curfew.

Leading from the front is Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh SR Mardi, who has re-defined his own role in the Covid-19 crisis and so as that of the force.

Set to retire on 31 May, 2020, the DGP makes an appeal to people every day on Covid-19, with bits of warning, caution, awareness and motivation in his 6-8 minutes speech publicized in media.

Beginning his address with Covid-19 updates from field and the gaps witnessed, the DG strikes chord with people easily to inform and educate them on various aspects of Covid-19 and lockdown, telling them what is right for them to do and what is not and how can they pass their time with positive engagement like reading books, yoga etc. He generally ends his speech by telling people to help each other in the crisis situation in whatever way they can.

“These days, there is lot of black marketing of liquor. The desi liquor is also in circulation, which is bad for health and can even kill you,” he tells people like a typical teacher, asking them to be careful of cyber frauds. Equally stern, however, Mardi even issued warning of registration of attempt to murder or murder case against people to handle the issue of many (especially those who came from ‘Markaz’ in Delhi) hiding their travel history, fearing quarantine.

He assured them that quarantine is in their interest only, and that they should come out. (One Covid-19 positive youth was booked for attempt to murder by Police in Himachal today for allegedly hiding information of contact with Tablighi Jamaat members who had returned from Delhi).

In one of the appeals, the DG didn’t mind conveying the officials in a subtle manner that they should not misuse the privilege of vehicles in Covid-19.

Police sources said Mardi started this initiative in the lockdown to inform and educate people in uniform as it came up as a suggestion for top cops in Prime Minister’s conference.

“He speaks extempore, but before that he does a lot of exercise to gather inputs to be precise. Because of his presentation and message, his appeal is a hit on the social media now and people actually wait for it,” said Khushal Sharma, Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Police Headquarters in Shimla.

Probably, with their top boss showing his connect with people in the midst of Covid-19, the cops on ground too have shown equal responsibility. Cordially, they counsel individuals on the importance of social distancing during curfew relaxation hours.

“Enforcement is to be done strictly. But it is a different kind of curfew, where public health is the concern. The Policemen try to make people understand wherever they can,” said Khushal Sharma.

“It is like playing the role like public relation professionals,” he hastened to add.

Besides, the Police carried out door to door search for primary contacts of the Covid-19 positive cases-19 cases of Tablighis) in few villages in Solan, Una and even Kangra. This helped the state quarantine 1053 persons, which included the Tabligh Jamaat related and their primary contacts after the issue of ‘Markaz’ in Delhi erupted.

The SP said the public in Himachal, by and large, is peaceful and there haven’t been any cases of grievous violations or confrontation with Police during lockdown and curfew since 24 March.

The state has so far registered 868 FIRs and arrested 745 persons and has imposed a fine of Rs 8,41,300 for violation of Motor Vehicle Act during curfew.

The state has so far reported 35 positive cases of Covid-19.