HP Cong leaders meet Sonia Gandhi to discuss strategy for assembly polls

With the Congress party’s recent defeat in five states and AAP’s entry into the poll arena in Himachal Pradesh causing concern on its impact in assembly polls scheduled to be held this year, state Congress leaders on Tuesday met AICC interim chief Sonia Gandhi to discuss future strategy.

The meeting was reportedly called by Sonia Gandhi to unite the faction-ridden party in Himachal amid reports of dissent among youth leaders with the state leadership.

Recently, the former state Youth Congress leader Manish Thakur had quit the party and joined AAP along with his supporters with many others mulling their future options.

As many as 25 leaders from the state including state party chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, the Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, former chiefs Sukwinder Singh Sukhu, Viplove Thakur, Kaul Singh Thakur, Kuldeep Kumar, Mandi MP, and wife of former CM Virbhadra Singh were present.

The meeting which lasted for over two hours was also attended by state in-charge Rajiv Shukla, co-in-charge Sanjay Dutt, and AICC secretary Rajesh Dharmani and also by Rajya Sabha MP and former Union minister Anand Sharma.

Sources said Sonia Gandhi gave a clarion call to the state party unit to work unitedly as there were concerns that the Congress’ recent drubbing in assembly polls may have a big bearing in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh.

Congress leaders suggested holding a rally in the state which will be attended by senior leaders ahead of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s proposed roadshow in Mandi on 6 April.

The majority of the leaders were of the view that the party should gear up in advance for the assembly elections as the entry of AAP has changed the poll scenario in the state and it could dent the party’s prospects as many disgruntled leaders were mulling their options to join the party.

While few leaders demanded change in the lead ahead of the polls, a big faction of party leaders was in favour of giving present chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore free hand till assembly elections.