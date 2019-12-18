Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today expressed displeasure over delay in providing uniforms, bags and laptops to the students and directed the education department to ensure that during the next session, uniforms, bags, books and laptops be provided to the students well in time so that the students do not face any inconvenience.

He directed the officers to adopt proactive approach so that the targets fixed by the state government could be achieved in a stipulated time period.

Presiding over the over the “Him Vikas Samiksha’’meeting held here, he said that all the departments must come forward with at least one new initiative and ensure its effective implementation. He said that for this the officers require out of the box thinking and initiatives.

Thakur said that target of attracting private investment worth Rs 1000 crore was fixed in the education sector, against which, private investment worth Rs 1716 crore have been attracted.

The CM said that emphasis should be laid on improving learning outputs particularly in Maths and English, adding that efforts should also be made on campus placements. He said that the increase in learning outcome must be ensured so that the state becomes the first state of the country in field of education.

The Chief Minister said that the aim of reviewing of progress of the ongoing developmental projects was to expedite the pace of work in the State so that fruits of schemes could be delivered to the people well in time. He said that 103 Key Performance Indicators (KPI) have been set for 21 departments of the State besides 4 common KPIs for 26 departments.

Thakur said that the Irrigation and Public health department must ensure that the chlorinated water supply particularly in the rural areas to avoid spread of water borne diseases. He said that for this regular monitoring of water being supplied must be ensured.

He said that availability of irrigation facilities would go a long way in not only motivating the farmers to go for cultivation of alternative and cash crops, but also help in doubling the farm income by next two years.

He said that stress must be laid on development of Command areas and installation of handpumps in water scarcity area.

The Chief Minister said that the Agriculture department should lay stress on post harvesting management and food processing so as to ensure value addition to the produce of the farmers as this would go a long way in increasing the farmers’ income.

The Chief Minister said that the state was known for its clean and salubrious environment, thus necessary steps be initiated to maintain the same. He said that the buy-back scheme for polythene should be effectively implemented.

Chief Secretary, Dr Shrikant Baldi assured him that all the policies and welfare schemes of the state government will be implemented effectively.