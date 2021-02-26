Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar on Thursday said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur would present the Budget estimates for the financial year 2021-22 on 6th March.

Parmar informed about this after a meeting with Governor Bandaru Dattatraya at Raj Bhavan today during which he apprised him about the 11th session of the 13th Assembly of the state.

Parmar also invited Dattatreya to start the session on 26th February, 2021 at 11 am with the Governor’s address.

“The budget session would conclude on 20 March in which 17 meetings will be held and 5th and 19th March have been fixed for nonofficial member’s working day.

So far, 650 starred questions have been received out of which 426 are online and 224 offline.

Information has been received for 230 unstarred questions, out of which 117 online and 113 offline have been received,” he informed.

Rakesh Kanwar, Secretary to Governor and Yash Pal, Secretary Vidhan Sabha were also present.