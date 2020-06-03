Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has been voted as the best performing Chief Minister of the country besides being ranked as the best Chief Minister amongst the BJP ruled states of the country, as per a survey.

The survey was conducted by Independent agency IANS-C-Voter on the basis of satisfaction rank of the respondents in the national-wide survey State Jal Shakti and Horticulture minister Mahender Singh Thakur and Education minister Suresh Bhardwaj congratulated for the feat and said the survey was based on satisfaction rating as voted by the respondents in their respective states.

“The net percentage of satisfaction in Himachal Pradesh was 73.96 percent which was much higher than most of big states,” they added.

The ministers said the net percent of satisfaction was 67.21 percent in Karnataka, 67.17 percent in Assam, 58.73 percent in Madhya Pradesh, 58.53 percent in Gujarat, 57.81 percent in Uttar Pradesh.

The All India average of satisfaction was 57.36 percent.

Mahender Singh and Suresh Bhardwaj said it was also proud moment for the state that Thakur had been ranked as the most popular Chief Minister of the country amongst the BJP ruled States and 7th most popular Chief Minister of the country as a whole.

“Himachal Pradesh is not only forging ahead on the path of progress and prosperity under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur but has also effectively tackled the impact of corona pandemic in the state.

The steps like Active Case Finding Campaign launched by the state government to identify people with ILI symptoms have been appreciated even by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” they added.