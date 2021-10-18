HP bypolls: Webcasting at 1,383 polling stations to monitor voting

Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer C Paulrasu on Sunday said voting in 50 per cent of the polling stations in by-elections to the Mandi Lok Sabha seat and Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly segments will be monitored through webcasting.

Paulrasu stated that the webcasting facility would be available in 1,383 polling stations out of total 2,796 polling stations set up for bypolls in Himachal Pradesh.

“To conduct free and fair elections by the Election Commission of India and as a confidence-building measure for voters, arrangements for webcasting will be made in all critical polling stations.

Besides, the webcasting will be made available in those polling stations too which are located in vulnerable areas or atleast in 50 per cent of total polling stations including auxiliary polling stations whichever is higher,” he added.

He further stated that webcasting would be conducted in 1,168 polling stations out of 2,365 polling stations set up in all the assembly constituencies of Mandi parliamentary constituency for effective monitoring of the voting process.

215 polling stations out of total 431 polling stations set up for by-elections of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituencies would be connected through webcasting for effective monitoring without compromising the secrecy of voting, he added.